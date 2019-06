- Deputies in DeKalb County said they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly late-night shooting earlier this month.

Joe Eakmond Morris, 37, of Decatur, was taken into custody at an area hotel Wednesday by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on felony murder charges.

DeKalb County Police said officers responded a little after 10 p.m. June 5 to the 2800 block of Belvedere Lane, just off Memorial Drive after receiving reports of shots being fired. Police said they found 35-year-old Rico Jabar King dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe a dispute between the two men triggered the shooting.

