- Dekalb County Police are trying to track down the gunman who killed a man in a late night shooting.

Witnesses say after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night they heard 3 to 5 shots fired on Belvedere Lane, just off of Memorial Drive. Lots of people then started to scream and a yellowish/green Kia Sol was seen fleeing the area. Police say it's too early to know if the Kia is connected to the crime, or maybe was just trying to get away from the gunfire.

Officers found a man, who appeared to be in his early 30's, dead. His name wasn't known by detectives at the scene. They say the victim appeared to get into a dispute with another person, who then pulled a gun and shot him. Investigators aren't sure what set off the argument that led to the gunfire. They tell us it's possible the victim knew his killer, but stress it's still early in the investigation.

Several distraught friends and possibly family members of the victim descended on the scene.

Stay tuned to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for more on this developing story.