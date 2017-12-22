85-year-old woman dies in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An 85-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after a fire in her Cobb County home.

It happened 4949 Laurel Springs Drive just before 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the Cobb County Fire Department said someone passing the home called 911.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find it fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials said the first floor collapsed into the basement. Investigators believe that is why the woman was not able to make it out of the home safely.

It firefighters more than an hour to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it was accidental in nature.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

