- Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot outside a high school football game at Lakewood Stadium in southeast Atlanta Saturday night.

Hundreds of teenagers were leaving the football at game Lakewood Stadium when a fight escalated into gunfire.

"At some point, a gun was pulled out and shots were fired. Two individuals were struck. They happened to be juveniles," Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel said.

The teenagers were taken to the hospital. Officials say the shooting left one teen in critical condition and the other shot in the leg.

"One of the juveniles was struck in the upper torso," Villaroel said. "The other one was struck in the lower extremities."

Now police are trying to track down the shooter, looking at ballistics and any other evidence for anything that can identify the suspects.

Police say they want to stop this from happening again in a space filled with so many young people enjoying a night out.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.