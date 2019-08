- Police have released the names of the two juveniles injured in a shooting outside a high school football game at Lakewood Stadium on Saturday night.

Asaiah Payton, 12, is in critical, but stable condition after suffering two gunshot wounds, police said.

Damean Spear, 16, was driven by his mother to Atlanta Medical Center South and was treated then released for a gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the stadium located at 65 Claire Drive in southwest Atlanta. The two injured students were located by officers at nearby Olive Street.

Atlanta Police Department’s Gun Assault Unit responded to the scene. Officer said they spoke with several witnesses, but most were not very cooperative. Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by a fight, but can’t say if Payton and Spear were involved or just bystanders.

Police believe this may have been a continuation of multiple fights which broke out inside the football stadium during the game between Carver and Mays high schools. Police have pulled surveillance video to help them identify possible suspects and witnesses.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields released the following statement Monday:

“The shooting of two juveniles following an Atlanta Public Schools’ athletic event is very disturbing to us. Regardless of whether the shooting happened inside an Atlanta Public Schools facility, or later on a city street, we all have a solemn responsibility to care for our children and ensure to the best of our collective abilities that they are shielded from this kind of violence by providing the appropriate level of security. We simply have to do better to identify potential issues at these events and work together to try to prevent them. Our children deserve better.”

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.