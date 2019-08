- Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving west-northwest in the Caribbean as a category one hurricane with winds of 75 mph by Tuesday of next week.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in south Florida has a very high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. Either way the low will stay offshore as it moves northeast, and will not pose a threat to the United States.

