- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance located near the Andros Islands in the Bahamas for potential development over the next 48 hours.

At 2 PM, the NOAA agency gave it a 60% chance of developing into Tropical Depression Three. If it develops further into a tropical storm, it would be the third of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season and will be named "Chantal."

Impacts on metro Atlanta look to be slim to none. The same cold front that will bring us showers and storms on Tuesday will steer the disturbance more eastward by Wednesday. Rain and wind will be possible in Florida and along the Georgia coast regardless of development.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is scheduled for 8 PM.

