- Emergency crews across metro Atlanta and north Georgia were busy overnight cleaning up after a series of summer thunderstorms rolled through the area.

The storms sparked several lightning fires in Gwinnett County, but also downed trees and power lines across the area.

FOX 5 News spotted several large branches down blocking a roadway in Snellville. Police and other emergency officials were on the scene clearing some neighborhood roadways.

No power lines were damaged there, but a pickup truck was damaged. Authorities said the truck could possibly be totaled, but the owner didn't seem to phased by the unexpected damage.

Power crews also report several areas were without power for a time last night, but crews were quickly dispatched to fix those spotty outages.

