This year's 4th of July could be a wet one for many in north Georgia. Rain chances will be the highest they have been in recent days.

Not everyone will see a shower or thunderstorm, but those who do could experience heavy rain and gusty winds at times. An isolated strong storm can not be ruled out during the afternoon hours and lingering into the evening hours.

The Peachtree Road Race and area parades should remain dry, but humid. During the race, make sure you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear light-colored clothing.

