Two World Cup players get homesick for Georgia By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:17AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:36AM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412213049-412211036" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/EmilySonnettSnap_1560341178064_7386506_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dana.fowle@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/world-cup/two-world-cup-players-get-homesick-for-georgia">Dana Fowle</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/world-cup/two-world-cup-players-get-homesick-for-georgia">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412213049" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. LOUIS</strong> - It's just the beginning of the US women's national team's World Cup journey, but they have been on the road already for a long time. They may be riding the high of a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand, but they still get homesick.</p><p>They travel with professional teams then they jump in and off the national team for years leading up to big games like the Olympics and the World Cup. They live on the road.</p><p>"Georgia is like a part of my soul," said US team veteran Kelley O'Hara. </p><p>This defender from Fayette County, when not wearing a US jersey, plays for Utah Royals FC. It's a long way from home.</p><p>"I miss Georgia," she told me when I caught up to her at a game in St. Louis. "I live there in the off-season. I love it. Atlanta is home to me."</p><p>In a Fox Sports promo, another team defender proudly announces, "Emily Sonnett, Atlanta."</p><p>This Cobb County native comes home to see family, her twin sister and visits her old club team's stomping grounds, but much of her time is spent in Portland playing for the Thorns. But when she's home, she's hungry.</p><p>"Out west, yeah, I always think about home and Waffle House. I try to go every single time I'm home. I think just being home, seeing my family and Waffle House has to be the one thing right next to my family."</p><p>So hey, ladies, win that Cup, then head on back home. More World Cup Stories

U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match
By Austin Williams
Posted Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:06PM EDT
The U.S. Women's National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women's World Cup.

The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.

The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-thailand-are-final-teams-to-kick-off-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup" title="US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/GettyImages-1151881149_1560256467970_7382437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. US, Thailand are final teams to kick off 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:54PM EDT
REIMS, France (AP) - Thailand can dream. It just might not do any good against the U.S. national team.

Thailand kicks off the Women's World Cup on Tuesday with a daunting challenge against the defending champion United States. The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.

"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world." The top-ranked Americans are seeking their fourth overall World Cup title, and Thailand coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien said the team is not backing down.</p><p>"I think if the dream comes true, we can make history to upset one of the best teams in the world," Sathongwien said. "And it means Thailand can play with the best teams in the world."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/5-reasons-to-tune-into-the-2019-womens-world-cup" title="5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you're thinking about tuning in to the Women's World Cup, here are some reasons why you should turn on the TV." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div 5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Jun 10 2019 05:04PM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 06:24PM EDT
The FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France and the defending champions, the U.S. Women's National Team, will play their first game against Thailand on Tuesday.

Whether you're rooting for Team USA, Thailand or any of the other countries facing off on the pitch, here's five reasons to watch the 2019 Women's World Cup. 