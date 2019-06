- Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is still trying to make it in his second pro sport, and his journey takes him to Georgia this weekend. The former Gators quarterback is playing for the Syracuse Mets, who have a 3-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field from Friday through Sunday.

Tebow was not in Friday night's lineup, but started in left field on Saturday. Plenty of fans -- some wearing University of Florida apparel, others just fans of Tebow specifically -- turned up both days. Tebow took time to sign autographs and take pictures before both games.

On the field, the former NFL player is having a tough season. After enjoying success in the lower levels of the Mets minor league system, his first year in AAA has been different: he is hitting just .144, and came into Saturday's game on an 0-16 stretch.

"I need to start getting some more hits this year," Tebow said of his struggles. "Just enjoying it, enjoying the process."

Initially, there were plenty of skeptics as Tebow started his baseball career. Now, three years in, his commitment is clear, and he's doing a better job ignoring the doubters.

"I think there was a piece of me early on that was like, 'ok, you know, there's so many naysayers,' maybe there was a piece of me that wanted to prove them wrong," said Tebow. "After a while, it's not about proving people wrong. I just try to focus on why I'm doing it."

Tebow is coming off a serious injury, breaking the hamate bone in his right hand during the 2018 season. He does not, however, blame that injury or the rehab for his struggles in 2019.