id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Drew Charter golf team makes history

By Chip Zeller, HIGH 5 Sports, Ken Rodriguez

Posted Jun 08 2019 09:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 08 2019 09:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 09:28PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history" data-title="Drew Charter golf team makes history" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history" addthis:title="Drew Charter golf team makes history"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411592221.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411592221");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411592221_411591217_124460"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411592221_411591217_124460";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411591217","video":"572685","title":"Drew%20Charter%20golf%20team%20makes%20history","caption":"Drew%20Charter%20golf%20team%20makes%20history","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F08%2FDrew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F08%2FDrew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_572685_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654650839%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DleF0tJJEkth0EJfk5-tCjV8xL0Q","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fdrew-charter-golf-team-makes-history"}},"createDate":"Jun 08 2019 09:14PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411592221_411591217_124460",video:"572685",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Drew%2520Charter%2520golf%2520team%2520makes%2520history",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_572685_1800.mp4?Expires=1654650839&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=leF0tJJEkth0EJfk5-tCjV8xL0Q",eventLabel:"Drew%20Charter%20golf%20team%20makes%20history-411591217",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fdrew-charter-golf-team-makes-history"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:chip.zeller@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history">Chip Zeller</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history">HIGH 5 Sports </a>, <a href="mailto:ken.rodriguez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history">Ken Rodriguez</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411592221"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:14PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411592221" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411592221-411591202"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411592221-411591202" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411592221" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Nineteen years ago, Drew Charter School became the educational foundation of the revitalization of Atlanta’s East Lake Community. The school partnered with East Lake Country Club's First Tee program to develop minority golfers. It worked. Last month Drew Charter became the first all-black golf team, and the first Atlanta Public School, to win a state championship in Georgia.</p> <p>"We don't focus on color, we focus on being good golfers," says head coach Joe Weems. "We stick to the fundamentals, we use every club in the bag, if we touch 'em, we swing 'em," adds Weems.</p> <p>Drew has been knocking on the door of a state title for a few years. This time they got it done with the help of a talented core of golfers, raised in the shadows of the course made famous by the greatest amateur golfer of all-time, Atlanta's own, Bobby Jones.</p> <p>"The East Lake Foundation is working, now we're looking for something more like nationals," says golfer Connor Mason.</p> <p>Drew will get their chance later this month in Orlando when they compete for a national title. They're relying on hard work, talent, and unique experiences offered by the foundation, like volunteering at last dramatic Tour Championship, won by Tiger Woods.</p> <p>"He's the perfect role model, it was phenomenal and breathtaking," says senior Trevor McCurty who is headed to Savnnah State on a golf scholarship.</p> <p>And much like Tiger's unexpected return to glory at East Lake, McCurty, says don't count the Eagles out at nationals.</p> <p>"When we win, I think we'll shock the world," says McCurty.</p> <p>"If you've got a little faith, we know we got a chance," says Weems.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411592221 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411592221 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411592221",i="relatedHeadlines-411592221",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9287_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"High 5 Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"9363669" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More High 5 Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/atlanta-braves-draft-hometown-pitcher" title="Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braves pick Stockbridge High's Michael Harris" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves continued to make moves in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.</p><p>Congratulations all around for Michael Harris Tuesday as friends and family gathered for the big news.</p><p>He's listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound left-hand pitcher and outfielder who had already signed with Texas Tech, but that may be about to change for him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/blessed-trinitys-cj-abrams-picked-by-san-diego-in-2019-mlb-draft" title="Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams on 2019 MLB Draft" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn’t have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.</p><p>Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.</p><p>The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year’s draft.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/pope-heritage-tied-series-moves-into-game-3-thursday" title="Pope, Heritage tied; series moves into Game 3 Thursday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pope_vs__Heritage_0_7304501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pope_vs__Heritage_0_7304501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pope_vs__Heritage_0_7304501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pope_vs__Heritage_0_7304501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pope_vs__Heritage_0_7304501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pope vs. Heritage" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pope, Heritage tied; series moves into Game 3 Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pope and Heritage are tied one a piece in the 6-A Championship series.</p><p>The first two games were held in Rome on Wednesday.</p><p>Both games were high-scoring.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/drew-charter-golf-team-makes-history"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_7367644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drew_Charter_golf_team_makes_history_0_20190609011400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drew Charter golf team makes history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officers-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects-after-police-chase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officers searching for armed robbery suspects after police chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robbers-used-gay-slur-before-killing-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police generic2-409162-409162-409162-409162-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Robbers called man gay slur before killing him</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-hospitalized-after-leading-deputies-of-wild-chase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/GDA%20Saturday%20AM%20CLEAN2019-06-08%20WAGABCME02_2.mpg_07.04.25.28_1560007126901.png_7366892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GDA Saturday AM CLEAN2019-06-08 WAGABCME02_2.mpg_07.04.25.28_1560007126901.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teens hospitalized after leading deputies of wild chase</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kroger-issues-recall-for-frozen-berries-due-to-possible-health-risk" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/KSAZ%20berries%20recall%20060819%20_OP_2_CP__1560038794340.jpg_7367196_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kroger issues recall for frozen berries due to possible health risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officers-searching-for-armed-robbery-suspects-after-police-chase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_JonesboroChase1_060819_1560028641070_7367250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officers searching for armed robbery suspects after police chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-denies-embassies-requests-to-fly-pride-flag-on-flagpoles-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump administration denies embassies' requests to fly pride flag on flagpoles: reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/feds-florida-man-brought-home-georgia-teen-as-sex-slave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/15/police%20generic%20-%20police%20lights_1481861178011_2446745_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds: Florida man brought home Georgia teen as sex slave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-hotel-evacuated-after-poison-gas-note" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_Hazmat1_060819_1560023799852_7367043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_Hazmat1_060819_1560023799852_7367043_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_Hazmat1_060819_1560023799852_7367043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_Hazmat1_060819_1560023799852_7367043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/08/WAGA_Hazmat1_060819_1560023799852_7367043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Atlanta motel evacuated after 'poison gas' note</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 