Nineteen years ago, Drew Charter School became the educational foundation of the revitalization of Atlanta’s East Lake Community. The school partnered with East Lake Country Club's First Tee program to develop minority golfers. It worked. Last month Drew Charter became the first all-black golf team, and the first Atlanta Public School, to win a state championship in Georgia.

"We don't focus on color, we focus on being good golfers," says head coach Joe Weems. "We stick to the fundamentals, we use every club in the bag, if we touch 'em, we swing 'em," adds Weems.

Drew has been knocking on the door of a state title for a few years. This time they got it done with the help of a talented core of golfers, raised in the shadows of the course made famous by the greatest amateur golfer of all-time, Atlanta's own, Bobby Jones.

"The East Lake Foundation is working, now we're looking for something more like nationals," says golfer Connor Mason.

Drew will get their chance later this month in Orlando when they compete for a national title. They're relying on hard work, talent, and unique experiences offered by the foundation, like volunteering at last dramatic Tour Championship, won by Tiger Woods.

"He's the perfect role model, it was phenomenal and breathtaking," says senior Trevor McCurty who is headed to Savnnah State on a golf scholarship.

And much like Tiger's unexpected return to glory at East Lake, McCurty, says don't count the Eagles out at nationals.

"When we win, I think we'll shock the world," says McCurty.

"If you've got a little faith, we know we got a chance," says Weems.