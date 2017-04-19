< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414559055-249618656" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a Posted Jun 24 2019 11:11PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have traded Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner is a swap of high-priced players heading into the final year of their contracts. The 6-foot-5 swingman lost his starting job midway through last season and is set to make nearly $19.3 million in the last season of a four-year, $70 million deal. The drafting of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish figured to cut into Bazemore's playing time even more, leading to Monday's trade.</p><p>Turner, the second overall pick in 2010, fills Atlanta's need for a backup point guard behind rookie star Trae Young and is essentially a wash in terms of costs with $18.6 million left on his contract. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hawks introduce Cam Reddish" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reddish looks to make new home with Hawks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT WINKELJOHN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cam Reddish is looking forward to playing for the Atlanta Hawks after he was hampered by a groin injury during his one season with Duke.</p><p>The 19-year-old Reddish joins a promising young core with Atlanta that also includes Trae Young and John Collins after he was selected by the Hawks with the No. 10 pick in the NBA draft. Former Virginia star De'Andre Hunter also is headed to Atlanta once its draft-day trade with New Orleans becomes official next month.</p><p>"It's truly a blessing and a dream come true," Reddish said Monday at the Hawks' training facility. "The city of Atlanta is so beautiful. I'm just really happy to be here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/tanya-sam-talks-about-atlanta-s-thriving-e-sports-market-on-gda" title="Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA" data-articleId="414431434" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Tanya_Sam_talks_about_Atlanta_s_thriving_0_7436510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving E-Sports market on GDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta is the place to be for gamers.</p><p>According to a recent report in WalletHub, metro Atlanta was ranked No. 1 for gaming environment. </p><p>Tech savvy businesswoman Tanya Sam from TechSquare Labs and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta," joins Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman with more on the gaming and esports news. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1" title="US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1" data-articleId="414441670" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. will face France in the quarterfinals June 28 in Paris." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Spain 2-1 Monday in the knockout round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, sending the team a step closer to defending its title.</p><p>Tobin Heath was awarded a penalty early in the match and team captain Megan Rapinoe scored in the seventh minute, giving USA the lead.</p><p>Spain then answered right back with Jenni Hermoso tying up the game 1 to 1, which was the first goal the Americans had allowed in France.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> Featured Videos style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P AIRPORT ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING 5P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forest-park-police-name-chief-for-the-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20FOREST%20PARK%20CHIEF%20FOR%20A%20DAY%205P%20_WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png_7439353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FOREST PARK CHIEF FOR A DAY 5P _WAGA149c_146.mxf_00.00.06.28_1561426525857.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Forest Park Police name 'Chief for the Day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midwest-food-bank-packaging-food-for-families-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20PACKING%20MEALS%20FOR%20NEEDY%205P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png_7439332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P PACKING MEALS FOR NEEDY 5P_WAGA1546_146.mxf_00.01.11.09_1561425824745.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Midwest Food Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/V%20ROSWELL%20DOWNTOWN%20PARKING%205P_00.01.03.04_1561432758925.png_7439495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/V%20ROSWELL%20DOWNTOWN%20PARKING%205P_00.01.03.04_1561432758925.png_7439495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/V%20ROSWELL%20DOWNTOWN%20PARKING%205P_00.01.03.04_1561432758925.png_7439495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/V%20ROSWELL%20DOWNTOWN%20PARKING%205P_00.01.03.04_1561432758925.png_7439495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Roswell City Council make changes to paid parking laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/hawks-trade-kent-bazemore-to-trail-blazers-for-evan-turner-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hawks trade Kent Bazemore to Trail Blazers for Evan Turner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/reddish-looks-to-make-new-home-with-hawks-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/Hawks_introduce_Cam_Reddish_0_7438855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reddish looks to make new home with Hawks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/nine-dead-after-fiery-hawaii-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nine dead after fiery Hawaii plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-kansas-woman-tries-to-take-infant-from-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/24/P%20AIRPORT%20ATTEMPTED%20KIDNAPPING%205P_00.00.44.00_1561428799932.png_7440092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Kansas woman tries to take infant from family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 