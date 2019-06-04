< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410867152" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410867152.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410867152");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410867152_410815277_154945"></div> <script>$(function(){var Jun 04 2019 07:29PM EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410867152_410815277_154945",video:"571171",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_H_0_7352108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Braves%2520pick%2520Stockbridge%2520High%2527s%2520Michael%2520Harris",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Braves_pick_Stockbridge_High_s_Michael_Harris_571171_1800.mp4?Expires=1654298992&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=WyzID7Lsdrd8CcGF_NcVOFF_Shk",eventLabel:"Braves%20pick%20Stockbridge%20High%27s%20Michael%20Harris-410815277",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fatlanta-braves-draft-hometown-pitcher%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0KT8A8g9WLestIEozxP4bsGpXJk3ipuT5TwvenEYqmS0iCKh22tUleAmU"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Ken Rodriguez, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 04 2019 11:55PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 07:29PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 12:28AM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The Atlanta Braves continued to make moves in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Congratulations all around for Michael Harris Tuesday as friends and family gathered for the big news.

He's listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound left-hand pitcher and outfielder who had already signed with Texas Tech, but that may be about to change for him.

He is highly regarded at both positions and has a 92 mph fastball. However, the Braves drafted him as an outfielder.

The 2019 Stockbridge High School graduate wore his Braves jersey under his graduation gown and that was before he knew he'd be selected by his hometown team.

Harris started playing the game when he was 3 and was under the direction of his father until he was 10.

His favorite number is 24 for Ken Griffey, Jr. and is a big fan of Ronald Acuna.

His mother calls him a homebody, which hopefully will translate on the diamond into a desire to make it home every game.

Needless to say, the Braves have made Michael Harris and his family very happy!

RELATED: Braves pick Baylor junior Shea Langeliersc in 2019 MLB Draft More Sports Stories

Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft
By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:47PM EDT

Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Blessed_Trinity_s_CJ_Abrams_on_2019_MLB__0_7349495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams on 2019 MLB Draft" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn't have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.

Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year's draft.

Braves pick Baylor junior Shea Langeliersc in 2019 MLB Draft
By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 11:55PM EDT

The Braves picked 21-year-old Shea Langeliersc of Baylor as the 9th pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior is an outstanding defensive catcher who threw out 14 of 25 would-be basestealers.

"He's the type of catcher you can have long term," Dana Brown, Atlanta's vice president, scouting said in a statement to FOX 5 Sports. "It's a long term investment. It's elite defense."

Florida State trounces Georgia 10-1 to capture NCAA regional
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:59PM EDT ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.

"To say I am happy is an understatement," Martin said.

Florida State (39-21) next travels to LSU for a best-of-3 super regional with a College World Series berth at stake. Featured Videos

Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder Man wanted in 74-year-old man's murder turns himself in Lil Nas X helps kick off Atlanta mayor's summer program Most Recent

Atlanta Police Department graduation data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20APD%20RECRUIT%20GRADUATION%2010P_WAGAbe2a_146.mxf_00.00.03.09_1559706523143.png_7352874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police Department graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/atlanta-braves-draft-hometown-pitcher" > <div Atlanta Braves draft hometown pitcher, outfielder Man wanted in 74-year-old man's murder turns himself in Lil Nas X helps kick off Atlanta mayor's summer program class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAYOR%20BOTTOMS%20YOUTH%20SUMMER%205P_WAGAbd25_146.mxf_00.00.30.04_1559701377122.png_7352752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAYOR%20BOTTOMS%20YOUTH%20SUMMER%205P_WAGAbd25_146.mxf_00.00.30.04_1559701377122.png_7352752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/V%20MAYOR%20BOTTOMS%20YOUTH%20SUMMER%205P_WAGAbd25_146.mxf_00.00.30.04_1559701377122.png_7352752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Photos: 46th Annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/DSC_0597_1559700116991_7352581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/DSC_0597_1559700116991_7352581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/DSC_0597_1559700116991_7352581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/DSC_0597_1559700116991_7352581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/DSC_0597_1559700116991_7352581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Photos: 46th Annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 