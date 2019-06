- The Atlanta Braves continued to make moves in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Congratulations all around for Michael Harris Tuesday as friends and family gathered for the big news.

He's listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound left-hand pitcher and outfielder who had already signed with Texas Tech, but that may be about to change for him.

He is highly regarded at both positions and has a 92 mph fastball. However, the Braves drafted him as an outfielder.

The 2019 Stockbridge High School graduate wore his Braves jersey under his graduation gown and that was before he knew he'd be selected by his hometown team.

Harris started playing the game when he was 3 and was under the direction of his father until he was 10.

His favorite number is 24 for Ken Griffey, Jr. and is a big fan of Ronald Acuna.

His mother calls him a homebody, which hopefully will translate on the diamond into a desire to make it home every game.

Needless to say, the Braves have made Michael Harris and his family very happy!

