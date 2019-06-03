The Braves then picked Texas A&M’s Braden Shewmake, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound lefty shortstop.
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:24PM EDT
Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn’t have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.
Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year’s draft.
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:59PM EDT
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.
"To say I am happy is an understatement," Martin said.
Florida State (39-21) next travels to LSU for a best-of-3 super regional with a College World Series berth at stake.
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:55PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) - Don't ask Dansby Swanson how many homers he can hit this season.
The Braves shortstop insists he isn't keeping count.
Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman's double in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Sunday.