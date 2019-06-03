Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn’t have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.

Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year’s draft.