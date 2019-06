- The Braves picked 21-year-old Shea Langeliersc of Baylor as the 9th pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior is an outstanding defensive catcher who threw out 14 of 25 would-be basestealers.

He was the second catcher drafted this year after No. 1 pick Oregon State's Adley Rutschman was snatched up by the Baltimore Orioles.

Langeliersc bounced back from a broken hamate bone in the left hand that sidelined him for 10 games.

He has a raw power in smooth right-handed swing which the Braves will be able to hone.

He hit .308 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs, setting an NCAA Tournament record with 11 RBIs in three-homer game vs. Omaha on Saturday night.

The Braves then picked Texas A&M’s Braden Shewmake, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound lefty shortstop.