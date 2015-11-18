< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411304663" data-article-version="1.0">AP source: Keuchel, Braves near 1-year deal for about $13M</h1>
</header> about $13M" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/ap-source-keuchel-braves-near-1-year-deal-for-about-13m" addthis:title="AP source: Keuchel, Braves near 1-year deal for about $13M"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411304663.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411304663");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411304663-51269637"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas Keuchel" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Dallas Keuchel</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411304663-51269637" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas Keuchel" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Dallas Keuchel</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/ap-source-keuchel-braves-near-1-year-deal-for-about-13m">RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:25AM EDT</span></p>
</div> that because only about 115 days will remain in the 186-day season.</p> <p>A 31-year-old left-hander, Keuchel was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.</p> <p>He has options remaining, allowing him to start his Braves tenure in the minors as he builds up arm strength and stamina.</p> <p>A two-time All-Star, Keuchel had 216 strikeouts during his Cy Young season but fanned only 153 batters last year, when he had a $13.2 million, one-year deal.</p> <p>He is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Astros.</p> <p>Some teams were reluctant to sign him because of a drop in recent years in some of his advanced metrics, such as spin rate and percentage of swings and misses.</p> <p>Interest increased beginning Monday, when the amateur draft started and a club signing him no longer had to give up one or two draft picks and possibly international signing bonus pool allocation.</p> <p>The New York Yankees offered a prorated share of the $17.9 million qualifying offer amount (about $11 million), a person familiar with their proposal said. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because New York's offer was not made public.</p> <p>After winning their first NL East title last year since 2013, the Braves are 33-29, two games behind first-place Philadelphia.</p> <p>Atlanta's all 28-and-under rotation thus far has been led by 21-year-old rookie right-hander Mike Soroka, who is 6-1 with a 1.41 ERA in nine starts, and 25-year-old lefty Max Fried, who is 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA.</p> <p>Mike Foltynewicz, an All-Star and 13-game winner last year, is 1-5 with a 5.89 ERA and has allowed 15 home runs, one shy of NL leader Kyle Freeland of Colorado.</p> <p>Julio Teheran is 3-4 with a 3.28 ERA. 