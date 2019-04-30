< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412569428" data-article-version="1.0">Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412569428" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/stacey-abrams-not-ruling-out-a-presidential-run-1" data-title="Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/stacey-abrams-not-ruling-out-a-presidential-run-1" addthis:title="Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412569428.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412569428");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412569428-404161868"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412569428-404161868" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div By KALI ROBINSON, Associated Press Writer
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:34PM EDT Abrams, the event's keynote speaker. "I'm not going to make a choice because I feel a sense of urgency from others. I'm going to make a choice because it's the right thing to do."</p> <p>Abrams said she expects to decide soon.</p> <p>The Georgia Democrat's supporters want her to run for president, serve as a Democratic contender's running mate, run for governor again or try for a U.S. Senate seat. However, Abrams said that while she enjoys politics, she does not feel the need to serve in a political office if she is not the best person to do so.</p> <p>Abrams made history last year as one of the first black women to run for governor. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in a highly contested race.</p> <p>Abrams refused to concede to Kemp in protest of what she called a broken political system.</p> <p>She has since created the organization Fair Fight Action, a nonprofit organization that accused Kemp and Georgia's election board of mismanaging the election and disenfranchising voters. The organization's lawsuit is pending.</p> <p>Abrams' organization also advocates for voting rights in Georgia and around the nation. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404999" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary" title="Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Sarah_Sanders_will_be_leaving_the_White__0_7394335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving her position at the end of the month, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.</p><p>Trump, calling Sanders forward at an unrelated event in the East Room, called her “strong, but with a great, great heart” and said he was encouraging her to run for governor as she returns home to Arkansas.</p><p>She has been one of Trump's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/us-blames-iran-for-attacks-on-2-tankers-near-persian-gulf-1" title="US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee July 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the United States government blames Iran for attacks on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf, casting it as the latest in a series of "provocative actions" that have sharply raised tensions in the region.</p><p>A U.S. assessment of Iran's responsibility for the attacks, which forced the evacuation of the crews in international waters, was based in part on intelligence as well as on the expertise needed to carry out the operation, Pompeo told reporters in Washington.</p><p>It was also based on a recent series of incidents in the region that the U.S. blames on Iran, including a similar attack on tankers in the area in May and the bombing of an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia by Iranian-backed fighters, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/federal-agency-recommends-white-house-aide-conway-be-fired" title="Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/08/GETTY%20Kellyanne%20Conway%20_1549637595906.jpg_6742652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/08/GETTY%20Kellyanne%20Conway%20_1549637595906.jpg_6742652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/08/GETTY%20Kellyanne%20Conway%20_1549637595906.jpg_6742652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/08/GETTY%20Kellyanne%20Conway%20_1549637595906.jpg_6742652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/08/GETTY%20Kellyanne%20Conway%20_1549637595906.jpg_6742652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway participates in a TV interview October 3, 2018 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal agency recommends White House aide Conway be fired</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- A federal watchdog agency is recommending that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.</p><p>The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says Conway is a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media. The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office.</p><p>Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-host-radkids-camp-in-cobb-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P RAD KIDS CAMPS 5P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police host radKIDS camp in Cobb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/falcons-qb-learning-a-new-game-and-a-new-language"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_20190613230806"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Falcons QB learning a new game and a new language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/special-agents-raid-homes-of-2-men-accused-of-insurance-fraud-scheme"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20INSURANCE%20COMMISSION%20RAID%205P_00.00.15.21_1560465304012.png_7394946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P INSURANCE COMMISSION RAID 5P_00.00.15.21_1560465304012.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special agents raid homes of 2 men accused of insurance fraud scheme</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-invests-in-new-tech-to-help-document-officer-involved-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20%20NEW%20BODY%20CAM%20TECH%205P_00.00.55.20_1560461175457.png_7394583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P NEW BODY CAM TECH 5P_00.00.55.20_1560461175457.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta police invests in new tech to help document officer-involved shootings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/stacey-abrams-not-ruling-out-a-presidential-run-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/30/P%20ABRAMS%20ANNOUNCEMENT%205P_00.00.29.10_1556671479794.png_7194822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Stacey Abrams not ruling out a presidential run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-man-who-escaped-police-2-years-ago-found-in-texas-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia man who escaped police 2 years ago found in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-host-radkids-camp-in-cobb-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20RAD%20KIDS%20CAMPS%205P_WAGAe55b_146.mxf_WAGAe583_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1560471600873.png_7395358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police host radKIDS camp in Cobb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/falcons-qb-learning-a-new-game-and-a-new-language" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/Falcons_QB_learning_sign_language_for_vi_0_7395104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Falcons QB learning a new game and a new language</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/teheran-continues-his-2019-mission-as-braves-top-pirates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teheran continues his 2019 'mission' as Braves top Pirates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 