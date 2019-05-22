< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. HUD secretary Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie HUD secretary Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie secretary Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408355000.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408355000");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408355000_408354925_192469"></div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX 5 News
Posted May 22 2019 09:42AM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 03:22PM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png_7301568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png_7301571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png_7301570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408355000-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png_7301568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png_7301571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png_7301569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.08.26_1558532560876.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/S%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png_7301568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="S BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_00.00.03.19_1558532560494.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png_7301571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.23.09_1558532563271.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BEN%20CARSON%20OREO%20FLUB%206A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png_7301570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V BEN CARSON OREO FLUB 6A_WAGA7f72_146.mxf_00.00.02.29_1558532562759.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/hud-secretary-ben-carson-mistakes-housing-term-for-oreo-cookie" data-title="Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics/hud-secretary-ben-carson-mistakes-housing-term-for-oreo-cookie" addthis:title="Ben Carson mistakes housing term for Oreo cookie" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> WASHINGTON (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has gone viral for mistaking a real estate term for a cookie.

It happened during a hearing before Congress.

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter asked Carson about REOs, or real estate owned properties, but Carson believed she asked about Oreos.

After the hearing, Porter tweeted the video out later, expressing her displeasure over what happened.

I asked @SecretaryCarson about REOs - a basic term related to foreclosure - at a hearing today. He thought I was referring to a chocolate sandwich cookie. No, really. pic.twitter.com/cYekJAkRag

— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) May 21, 2019

In response, Cartson tweeted photos of a package of Oreo cookies with a message to Porter saying "enjoying a few post-hearing snacks ... sending some your way." OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI

— Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta Trump speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, May 20, 2019, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Pennsylvania. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Striking back, Trump says 'I don't do cover-ups'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- President Donald Trump is blasting Democratic leaders after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of engaging in a cover-up.</p><p>Trump on Wednesday made a surprise appearance in the Rose Garden after cutting short an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders.</p><p>He appeared behind a sign that listed the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and Trump's slogans of "No Collusion" and "No Obstruction."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/four-in-10-americans-embrace-socialism-gallup-poll-says" title="Four in 10 Americans embrace socialism, Gallup poll says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052219_1558537370943.png_7301869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052219_1558537370943.png_7301869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052219_1558537370943.png_7301869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052219_1558537370943.png_7301869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052219_1558537370943.png_7301869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four in 10 Americans embrace socialism, Gallup poll says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More Americans are embracing socialism.</p><p>A new Gallup poll released Monday found that 43 percent of Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the United States, while 51 percent say it would be a bad thing.</p><p>The poll is fresh evidence that attitudes toward socialism are changing, amid the popularity in the Democratic Party of democratic socialists like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for president, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who pushes policies like “Medicare-for-all” and the Green New Deal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/virginia-politics-blackface-northam-investigation" title="Investigation unable to determine who was in blackface photo on Va. Gov. Northam's yearbook page" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%20Ralph%20Northam%20020519_1549369269359.jpg_6718568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%20Ralph%20Northam%20020519_1549369269359.jpg_6718568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%20Ralph%20Northam%20020519_1549369269359.jpg_6718568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%20Ralph%20Northam%20020519_1549369269359.jpg_6718568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%20Ralph%20Northam%20020519_1549369269359.jpg_6718568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor&#39;s mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigation unable to determine who was in blackface photo on Va. Gov. Northam's yearbook page</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- A law firm investigating a racist picture of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page says it's unable to determine whether the governor is in the picture.</p><p>Investigators on behalf of Eastern Virginia Medical School said Wednesday they couldn't "conclusively determine" the identities of either person in the 35-year-old photo.</p><p>They also said they couldn't discern how the picture was placed on Northam's yearbook page, but found no evidence it was placed there by mistake or as a prank.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 