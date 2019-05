- Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has gone viral for mistaking a real estate term for a cookie.

It happened during a hearing before Congress.

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter asked Carson about REOs, or real estate owned properties, but Carson believed she asked about Oreos.

After the hearing, Porter tweeted the video out later, expressing her displeasure over what happened.

I asked @SecretaryCarson about REOs - a basic term related to foreclosure - at a hearing today. He thought I was referring to a chocolate sandwich cookie. No, really. pic.twitter.com/cYekJAkRag — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) May 21, 2019

In response, Cartson tweeted photos of a package of Oreo cookies with a message to Porter saying "enjoying a few post-hearing snacks ... sending some your way."

OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta