Woman hurt jumping from burning apartment building

- A woman was injured when she jumped from the second floor of a burning College Park apartment building. The 10 unit building at the Lakeside Reserve Complex off of Camp Creek Parkway went up in flames early this morning.

Firefighters said the woman jumped to safety and ended up being taken to the hospital with an ankle injury, she is expected to survive. Fire officials say at least 3 others had to jump to safety but were not hurt.

A number of other people asked to be checked out because of the heavy smoke caused by the fire. None of them ended up being transported.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and it took fire crews about an hour and a half to bring it under control. The cause of the fire isn't known, but the building appears to be a total loss.

Firefighters said some of the units were vacant. The Red Cross is assisting fifteen people from seven families that were left homeless.