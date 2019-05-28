< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman charged in shooting after hit-and-run to appear in court 28 2019 06:14AM </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A 21-year-old woman charged with shooting and killing a man in an alleged case of road rage is expected to be in court on Tuesday.</p><p>Hannah Payne is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8 Tuesday morning.</p><p>Clayton County police say Payne shot and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after witnessing him leave the scene of a hit-and-run accident.</p><p>Officers say she followed him to Riverdale Road and Forrest Parkway, where she cut him off and blocked his car in with her jeep.</p><p>Herring's wife, Christine Herring, says she's searching for justice, demanding answers in the shooting that took the life of her husband.</p><p data-article-id="406293489" data-article-version="1.0" id="story-headline0"><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-woman-searching-for-answers-after-husband-s-alleged-road-rage-murder"><strong>MORE: Georgia woman searching for answers after husband's alleged road rage murder</strong></a></p><p>"I know she was a witness to it, but as a witness I would be taking a tag number down, I would not be chasing nobody down to make them get out of the car," Christine Herring said. "What is she?<br /> The traffic police? A security guard? 