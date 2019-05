- A 21-year-old woman charged with shooting and killing a man in an alleged case of road rage is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Hannah Payne is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8 Tuesday morning.

Clayton County police say Payne shot and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after witnessing him leave the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

Officers say she followed him to Riverdale Road and Forrest Parkway, where she cut him off and blocked his car in with her jeep.

Herring's wife, Christine Herring, says she's searching for justice, demanding answers in the shooting that took the life of her husband.

"I know she was a witness to it, but as a witness I would be taking a tag number down, I would not be chasing nobody down to make them get out of the car," Christine Herring said. "What is she?

The traffic police? A security guard? I don't know."

Payne's attorney denies some of the series of events and claims that the shooting happened during a struggle in which she feared for her life.

The 21-year-old woman is now charged with murder.

