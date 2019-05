- Witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash are pleading for the driver to come forward as police search for the person responsible.

The crash happened early Monday on Roswell Road in Buckhead in front of the popular dance club, Johnny's Hideaway.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Robert Bowden.

Melissa Tarver-Prodonav said she witnessed the crash. She also told FOX 5 she has been in contact with Bowden's family, who live in New Jersey. Tarver-Prodonav said Bowden had only lived in Atlanta a few years.

She said Bowden was walking across the street and fell when she and others went to help him. Moments later, the group saw a car speeding toward them.

"We started yelling, and everybody just started running," Prodonav added. "He just hit the body, kept going, and I was like: 'Are you kidding me?' Everybody's head just turned."

Police describe the car involved as a dark-colored sedan. Investigators add they are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to see if they can get more information to aid them in the case.

"I can understand you're scared. However, there is no way I can see where you did not know you hit somebody," Tarver-Prodonav stressed. "Whether it was an accident or not, you owe it to yourself to do the right thing."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.