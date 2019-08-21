< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Officials in Sandy Springs said a new ordinance designed to cut down on false alarm calls has already had an impact in just its first 60 days.</p><p>"[It's made] a huge difference," said Sandy Springs Police Capt. Dan Nable. </p><p>The city's "true verification" ordinance went into effect June 19 and requires alarm companies to verify a burglar or intruder alarm by using audio, video, or an in-person verification before notifying 911. The policy, however, does not change the city's response to panic, duress, hold-up, medical, or fire alarms from alarm systems.</p><p>According to Sandy Springs police, before the ordinance, they responded to about 10,000 alarm calls each year with an average of a little under 200 per week and more than 99 percent were false. Over the last two months, that number has gone down to just 32 a week, with a projected average of 1,664 per year. </p><p>"Now officers don't have to spend all that time running around wasting city resources and taxpayers dollars to answer calls that really aren't police matters in the first place," Nable explained.</p><p>Police said it takes about an hour for an officer to respond to a false alarm call and they can instead use that time more productively.</p><p>"The officers have more time to focus on the real problem, whether it's an area that's having some criminal activity that they can patrol or whether it's spending more time with a suspicious person," Nable said. </p><p>Verified response also helps officers respond more effectively when they get a true alarm call. </p><p>On June 30, an employee with an alarm company called Pro-Vigil called 911 to report burglary suspects had entered a construction site on Roswell Road. Monitoring a live camera feed, the caller was able to give the dispatcher real-time information about what was happening, as well as descriptions of the people involved. Police arrived on the scene in a little more than seven minutes.</p><p>"They were able to relay that information to the dispatch center who could tell the patrol supervisor and the patrol officers exactly what was going on so that they could make a good decision about how to allocate resources to send officers to that immediately as a crime in progress," Nable explained. Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/6_injured_after_lightening_strike_at_gol_0_7615230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6 injured after lightening strike at golf tournament" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six people, including a child, injured after lightning strikes course at PGA Tour Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Multiple people were injured after a tree was struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><p>People were taking cover from rain and were injured after being hit by debris, Atlanta police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-forms" title="Tropical Storm Dorian Forms" data-articleId="425466769" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/tropics%202_1566690813552.jpg_7614838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/tropics%202_1566690813552.jpg_7614838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/tropics%202_1566690813552.jpg_7614838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/tropics%202_1566690813552.jpg_7614838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/tropics%202_1566690813552.jpg_7614838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Dorian Forms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 08:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving west-northwest in the Caribbean as a category one hurricane with winds of 75 mph by Tuesday of next week. </p><p>Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in south Florida has a very high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. Either way the low will stay offshore as it moves northeast, and will not pose a threat to the United States.</p><p>-----</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-commemorates-expecting-teen-mom-allegedly-killed-by-fiance" title="Family commemorates expecting teen mom, allegedly killed by fiancé" data-articleId="425476926" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/Family_commemorates_expecting_teen_mom___0_7615123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family commemorates expecting teen mom, allegedly killed by fiancé" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family commemorates expecting teen mom, allegedly killed by fiancé</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yellow ribbons and balloons meant for Téa Choates' baby shower filled her favorite park pavilion in Conyers at her memorial.</p><p>The 19-year-old's family is still in shock, after the expecting mother's body was recovered in a wooded area near her DeKalb County home earlier this month.</p><p>"I'm waiting to hear her voice, and I know I won't hear her voice, but I'm waiting to hear her voice again," said Ebony King, Choates' mother.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var 