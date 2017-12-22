UPS driver carjacked while making deliveries

- Two people are behind bars for carjacking a UPS driver who was making deliveries.

According to Cobb County Police, around 10 p.m. on Thursday UPS driver, Daniel Lee Cash, was carjacked during a delivery run on Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta.

Police were able to track down the abandoned truck. Shortly after finding the truck, officers spotted the two suspects Leonardo King, 23, and Anthony Singleton, 23, at a nearby CVS parking lot and took them into custody.

King and Singleton, 23, both face charges of the hijacking of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 770-499-3945.