UPS driver carjacked while making deliveries

Posted: Dec 22 2017 01:47PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 06:57PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 01:58AM EST

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are behind bars for carjacking a UPS driver who was making deliveries. 

According to Cobb County Police, around 10 p.m. on Thursday UPS driver, Daniel Lee Cash, was carjacked during a delivery run on Burnt Hickory Road in Marietta. 

Police were able to track down the abandoned truck. Shortly after finding the truck, officers spotted the two suspects Leonardo King, 23, and Anthony Singleton, 23, at a nearby CVS parking lot and took them into custody. 

 King and Singleton, 23, both face charges of the hijacking of a motor vehicle. 

 Anyone with information should call investigators at 770-499-3945.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories