Father and child found dead inside Athens hotel room

- Athens-Clarke County police found the bodies a father and his young child dead in a hotel room on Saturday.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn hotel on West Broad Street after hotel workers were not able to get in the room. The call came in around 1 p.m., according to police.

Investigators tell FOX 5 News family members of the father and child do live in Georgia and they are working to get in touch with them.

As of now, police do not know the cause of death.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 5 News for the latest.