- Georgia State Patrol said two people were killed in a horrific crash Monday, as a van carrying numerous people with special needs rear-ended a semi-truck.

The ordeal happened Monday afternoon in the Union City area off Buffington Road and Royal South Parkway. GSP said the van driver crashed into and struck the semi's bumper. Two were declared dead at the scene, and the rest transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The van carried at least eight people-- the driver and all other passengers who were adults with special needs. The van departed from the InCommunity day center that Monday afternoon to take the adults home to their families.

Cyprian P. Sanders, 25, was killed on impact, his mother tells FOX 5. She describes the young man as loving, caring, friendly and loved learning and coloring. His mother said he lived with Sturge Weber syndrome, and hoped to donate his brain for research; the organ was too damaged by the crash, she said.