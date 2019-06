- Just days after new barriers were put up to protect the historic covered bridge in Cobb County, several trucks have crashed into the new warning system.

Large trucks have hit the bridge almost two dozen times since it was restored a year and a half ago.

The county said they hung pipes to prevent large trucks from crashing into the bridge, but that didn't stop a truck Tuesday evening. Officials said the truck hit so hard, it snapped one of the pipes sending it flying.

"Pipes have been hit numerous times by trucks since we put them up," said Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt.

The red reflective pipes hang seven feet above the ground. They are supposed to be a signal for truck drivers to turn around because the Historic Concord Covered Bridge is just down the road and it only has a 7-foot clearance.

While FOX 5 News was covering the story Tuesday night, a sod truck hit the pipes. The driver got the hint and turned around.

"We're happy with what's happening because we haven't gotten any reports of trucks hitting the beams near the covered bridge," said Cavitt.

Vans, U-Hauls, and heavy machinery have all tried to drive through the bridge with less than successful results. There are numerous warning signs but the hits kept coming. That's when the county installed the hanging PVC pipes. And now trucks are shattering them.

"We've gotten a lot of pipes to replace already," said Cavitt.

It's not just trucks. Phil Conlee had a bike on his car roof.

"It kind of snuck up on me. I saw it. Then I saw ‘7 feet,' that's not very high," said Conlee. "It was a hollow thud. I think I only hit one or two of them."

Kathleen Moore, who lives nearby, has seen the hits and the near misses.

"We see people afraid if they're going to hit it slow down or turn into the oncoming traffic lane to avoid it," said Moore.

Moore says those aren't the only problems. The structure is right in front of her home.

"We've seen trucks back in our yard to avoid it. Last week they took out our mailbox," said Moore.

The county said they're still working out the kinks.

"It is a work in progress," Cavitt admitted.

The county said they might use another type of pipe, possibly one with more rubber.