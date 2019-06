- Three teenagers are recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after they led Bibb County deputies on a wild chase that ended in a major crash.

The chase happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night when patrolmen noticed a maroon Mercedes speeding on Riverside Drive.

Authorities say the driver lost control on First Avenue and the car rolled multiple times.

All of the occupants of the car were ejected.

Officials listed 17-year-old Semaj Martin and a 15-year-old in critical, but stable, condition. Another 15-year-old boy is in stable condition.

Officials are still working to determine charges.