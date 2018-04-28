Teenager dead following shooting at DeKalb County apartments

- DeKalb County Police say a 19-year-old was found dead behind an apartment building following a shooting at the apartment complex.

The incident happened at the Paradise East Apartments located in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road.

The teenager is described as a black male and he did live at the apartments, according to Lt. C. Rorey of the DeKalb County Police.

Investigators are on the scene.

No word on any arrests or a motive.

