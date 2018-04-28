Teenager dead following shooting at DeKalb County apartments

Posted: Apr 28 2018 08:30PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 11:22PM EDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police say a 19-year-old was found dead behind an apartment building following a shooting at the apartment complex. 

The incident happened at the Paradise East Apartments located in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road. 

The teenager is described as a black male and he did live at the apartments, according to Lt. C. Rorey of the DeKalb County Police. 

Investigators are on the scene.

No word on any arrests or a motive.  

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories