Teenager dead following shooting at DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police say a 19-year-old was found dead behind an apartment building following a shooting at the apartment complex.
The incident happened at the Paradise East Apartments located in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road.
The teenager is described as a black male and he did live at the apartments, according to Lt. C. Rorey of the DeKalb County Police.
Investigators are on the scene.
No word on any arrests or a motive.
This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 5 News for updates.