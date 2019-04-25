< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Teen who fired pellet gun at DeKalb County school convicted fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Teen who fired pellet gun at DeKalb County school convicted&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/teen-who-fired-pellet-gun-at-dekalb-county-school-convicted" data-title="Teen who fired pellet gun at DeKalb County school convicted" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/teen-who-fired-pellet-gun-at-dekalb-county-school-convicted" addthis:title="Teen who fired pellet gun at DeKalb County school convicted"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418782472.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418782472");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418782472_418747574_111908"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418782472_418747574_111908";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418747574","video":"585317","title":"Teen%20who%20fired%20pellet%20gun%20at%20school%20convicted%20on%20aggravated%20assault","caption":"Teen%20who%20fired%20pellet%20gun%20at%20school%20convicted%20on%20aggravated%20assault","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FTeen_who_fired_pellet_gun_at_school_conv_0_7530205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FTeen_who_fired_pellet_gun_at_school_convicted_on_585317_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658009700%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhSTjp9086ZqSRpZ_ob7EGOPwLr8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fteen-who-fired-pellet-gun-at-dekalb-county-school-convicted"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 06:15PM Posted Jul 17 2019 08:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 06:15PM EDT DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The 14-year-old boy who used a pellet gun to fire at a DeKalb County elementary school injuring 10 back in April has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened the afternoon of April 25 at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School. School officials said 10 students were injured on the playground at the school. All were treated and later released to their parents.

Investigators said the teen was off school campus when he fired the gun.

Authorities said the teen did not go to school and had no known association.

The teen was later arrested in Durham, North Carolina. He was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault. Isakson hospitalized after fall, four fractured ribs" data-articleId="418798297" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/04/Isakson%20100418_1538672661773.png_6158069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/04/Isakson%20100418_1538672661773.png_6158069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/04/Isakson%20100418_1538672661773.png_6158069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/04/Isakson%20100418_1538672661773.png_6158069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/10/04/Isakson%20100418_1538672661773.png_6158069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Sen. Isakson hospitalized after fall, four fractured ribs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Senator Johnny Isakson was taken to a Washington, D.C. hospital on Tuesday after suffering a fall.</p><p>A statement from the office of the 74-year-old senator sent to FOX 5 Atlanta Wednesday evening reads:</p><p>“ Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs. He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians. ”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/5-additional-arrests-stemming-from-death-of-hall-county-deputy" title="5 additional arrests stemming from death of Hall County deputy" data-articleId="418725557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/More_arrests_in_hall_deputy_shooting_0_7530437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/More_arrests_in_hall_deputy_shooting_0_7530437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/More_arrests_in_hall_deputy_shooting_0_7530437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/More_arrests_in_hall_deputy_shooting_0_7530437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/More_arrests_in_hall_deputy_shooting_0_7530437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More arrests in hall deputy shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 additional arrests stemming from death of Hall County deputy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators said they have made five more arrests related to the investigation into the killing of Hall County Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.</p><p>The 28-year-old deputy was shot and killed in the line duty the evening of July 7 while trying to pull over a car full of suspects.</p><p>Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Dixon attempted to pull over a car driven by 17-year-old Hector Garcia-Solis. After a brief pursuit, Garcia-Solis crashed the car along Jesse Jewell Parkway and Center Avenue, the sheriff said. The four occupants then scattered, running away from the pursuing deputies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pedestrian-killed-on-roswell-road-in-sandy-springs" title="Police: Drunk driver involved in deadly crash previously arrest for DUI" data-articleId="418623355" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Woman_charged_with_DUI_accused_of_hittin_0_7530069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Woman_charged_with_DUI_accused_of_hittin_0_7530069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Woman_charged_with_DUI_accused_of_hittin_0_7530069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Woman_charged_with_DUI_accused_of_hittin_0_7530069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Woman_charged_with_DUI_accused_of_hittin_0_7530069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman charged with DUI accused of hitting and killing bicyclist" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Drunk driver involved in deadly crash previously arrest for DUI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Portia Bruner</span>, <span class="author">Kaitlyn Pratt</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police said a drunk driver has been taken into custody after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning.</p><p>Antoinette Battle, 34, was charged by the Sandy Springs Police Department with vehicular homicide and DUI.</p><p>Investigators said she struck 29-year-old Marten Bijvank on his bike as he rode to work, then crashed on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road around 5 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 