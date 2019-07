- The 14-year-old boy who used a pellet gun to fire at a DeKalb County elementary school injuring 10 back in April has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened the afternoon of April 25 at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School. School officials said 10 students were injured on the playground at the school. All were treated and later released to their parents.

Investigators said the teen was off school campus when he fired the gun.

Authorities said the teen did not go to school and had no known association.

The teen was later arrested in Durham, North Carolina. He was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault. He was convicted on all 10 counts Wednesday.

