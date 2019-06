- The teen charged with concealing the death of a 17-year-old honor student waived his first appearance on Friday.

The body of 17-year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims was found near the pool at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road around 10 a.m. on May 29.

Police arrested 18-year-old Elijah Foster in connection with Chico-Sims' murder. He was charged with concealing a death.

FOX 5 News has also learned Foster has another unrelated fraud case pending. Prosecutors said he is charged with one count of financial identity fraud and four counts of financial transaction fraud theft.

The case was reset for August 16.

Foster remained in jail Friday being held without bond.

