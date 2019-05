- It was the heartbreaking confirmation a Johns Creek family feared most. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teenage girl found dead at a Roswell apartment complex Wednesday morning. Now, a family is in mourning and one person has been charged in connection to her death.

The body of 17-year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims was found near the pool at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Elijah Foster in connection with Chico-Sims' murder. He's charged with concealing a death.

The stepfather of the teen said the Centennial High School honor student often sneaks out of the house, but usually returns by morning.

“Beyond our grief, our commitment is to honor and remember the life of Mercedes with the support of our family and friends,” the family said in a statement Friday sent to FOX 5 News.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately available.

“Please remember Mercedes as you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. We miss you, Mercedes,” part of the statement read.

Foster appeared in court Friday afternoon. The judge ordered him held without bond.

