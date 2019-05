- A teenage girl was found dead near the pool of a Roswell apartment complex Wednesday morning. Police have since called her death suspicious as family members of a missing girl wait to find out if it is their loved one.

The teen's body was found at the Atlantic Newtown apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road. Roswell police said maintenance workers called just after 10 a.m. to report finding a body near the pool area.

A Johns Creek family fears there missing teen is the same person found dead Wednesday morning.

The stepfather of 17-year-old Mercedes Sims said the Centennial High School honor student often sneaks out of the house, but usually returns by morning. The family could not find her Wednesday morning and no one has seen her since.

"We believe that body is her, " a sullen Roger Hazelwood told Fox5's Aungelique Proctor. "She told a person on her Snapchat feed, she was heading to the pool at the Atlantic New Town Apartments," Hazelwood remarked.

SKYFOX 5 flew over an area of the apartment complex which had been roped off by police as they gathered and documented the scene.

Even police believe the female body could be the missing teen reported out of Johns Creek from early in the morning and law enforcement from Johns Creek and Cherokee County were on the scene with Roswell Police late Wednesday afternoon.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy. Those officials should have an identity, cause and manner of death by Friday morning.

