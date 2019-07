- A SWAT standoff triggered by a domestic dispute Friday afternoon ended after a couple of hours when deputies said the barricaded man ran from the home.

The SWAT team was called out to a home along Highway 314 near Kenwood Road around 3 p.m. after deputies said two people got into an argument. One of them left the home while the other barricade himself inside the home, deputies said. Because of that, deputies called in the SWAT team.

After about two hours, deputies said the man rand from the home into the nearby woods. Deputies began searching those woods for the man.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

The names of those involved have not been released.

There were no injuries reported.

