- Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly bar brawl in Canton, Georgia.

The fight happened at the Canton Ice House on the 100 block of Keith Drive Friday night.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Leon Danzis of Houschton, Georgia, was rushed to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Wednesday, officials say they arrested 31-year-old Gary Allen of Jasper, Georgia based on Danzis' autopsy and witness interviews.

Investigators have not released any information on the cause of the fight, or why Danzis was targeted. They told FOX 5 that they are unaware if the two men knew each other.

Allen was taken to the Cherokee County Jail after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, and murder during the commission of a felony. His first court appearance will be Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.