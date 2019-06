- Canton police are investigating a bar brawl that left a man dead Friday night.

The fight happened at the Canton Ice House on the 100 block of Keith Drive at around 10:19 p.m.

Medics rushed 45-year-old Leon Danzis of Houschton, Georgia to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say no weapons were involved in the fight, and they are working to see if any other issues may be involved in the death.

Investigators are evaluating security footage and have interviewed several witnesses. They currently do have not identified a suspect or the cause of the fight.

If you have any information about the fight please contact the Canton Police Department at (770) 720-4883.