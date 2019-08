Thousands across the metro Atlanta woke up without power Friday morning.

Storms hit several cities overnight causing extensive damage. Trees fell onto roadways and power lines. Thousands were impacted by the severe weather.

In Embry Hills, a tree came down on Embry Circle between Alton Road Embry Hills Drive.

“The tip of a huge tree hit my bedroom when I was in it,” Devereaux Brown told FOX 5.

Winds, estimated around 60 mph, pummeled Brown’s Embry Hills neighborhood.

The damage was also seen in Buckhead off Beechwood Drive.

In Cobb County, the sheer amount of rain carried a greater impact. Three-plus inches of rainfall contributed to the collapse of a section of Randall Farm Road, according to authorities on the scene.

A half-mile down the road, downed power lines blocked passersby, leaving residents trapped between the two points throughout Friday morning.

“I have friends that do live on the other side, and they can’t get out,” Marian Sebel said. “I volunteered to go there and throw loaves of bread over the [collapsed roadway] if they need them,” she joked.

Fortunately, Georgia Power opened access to Randall Farm Rd near Orchard Knob by the afternoon, but the collapsed section isn’t expected to be repaired for at least seven to ten days weather permitting.

