- An insurance fraud raid lands eight people in jail.

Their arrests are part of a roundup by the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

The eight have a total of 22 felony charges against them.

Investigators said the crimes range from insurance fraud to forgery.

Three of the suspects are accused of being part of a ring that altered the VIN of cars to get insurance on them and then stage accidents, so they can file a claim.

Investigators said they are looking for five more people.