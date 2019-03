- A threat over social media has led officials to evacuate two schools in Spalding County.

According to the Griffin-Spalding County school system, administrators evacuated Spalding High School and Rehoboth Middle School Tuesday after a threat was made toward both schools on social media.

After searches that included explosive-detecting dogs, both campuses were cleared and students were allowed to return back to their schools.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System takes all threats of this nature very seriously. We want to thank the Spalding County Sheriff's Department for their swift response," a spokesperson for the school system told FOX 5 in a statement.

School officials say all students and staff members were safe during the investigation.

Investigators have not yet provided the details of the threat or whether anyone will be charged.