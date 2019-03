- A dream a South Fulton man has worked his entire life to make a reality has vanished in a flash, after crooks made off with the food trailer he's spent years saving to buy.

For Travis Salley and his wife, the trailer wasn't just a trailer. It was a product of years of saving, hard work, and dreaming, born from a love of cooking for friends and neighbors.

"I started by buying one deep fryer, and did a couple of wings for some friends for the Super Bowl, and then later that year bought two more fryers and started doing a couple of events here in the neighborhood to see how it would go off," Salley said.

After years of encouragement from friends, they ordered a massive trailer – a nearly $45,000 modern kitchen on wheels.

"It takes about four months to build and we picked it up the day after my birthday," Salley said. "We've had it for four months."

His wife, Tameka Salley, said the trailer had been in the making for almost 20 years.

Travis says when he arrived to the CubeSmart storage lot Friday to prepare his trailer for its first large festival booking, it was gone.

"They cut off all my security," he said. "There is a hitch pin lock and then the wheel locks and everything, so they were able to be int here for a while to get it all cutoff."

It was a gut punch," Tameka Salley said. "It's like the hit you don't see coming."

After looking through security footage, Travis says the theft happened overnight money. Within a matter of minutes, his business vanished.

FOX 5 reached out to CubeSmart management, but has not heard back.