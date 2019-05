There will be extra staff on site at a DeKalb County School after a snake bit a child on a playground Tuesday, FOX 5 has learned.

District officials said the incident happened at Smoke Rise Elementary School. But the snake is not believed to be venomous, according to school leaders.

The district sent the following statement to FOX 5:

“The safety of our students is always our top priority across the DeKalb County School District. On Tuesday, May 21, emergency personnel were dispatched to Smoke Rise Elementary after a 2nd-grade student was bitten by a snake while playing on the playground. Although the snake is believed to be non-poisonous, out of an abundance of caution, the student was transported to a local hospital.

“The school has contacted animal control and DCSD Operations, both of which are sending crews out today. In addition, extra staff will be on site to monitor the playground as a precautionary measure through the end of the school year. A letter was also sent home to parents informing them of the incident.”

For more information on snakes in Georgia, visit the website of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.