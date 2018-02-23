Police: Man shot on roadway after Buckhead bar fight

- Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot while driving his car following a fight at a bar in Buckhead early Friday morning.

Officers said the victim got into a physical altercation with another man at Whiskey Mistress, an upscale nightclub. The victim then left the bar and drove away in his car. According to police, the suspect followed him.

At some point, the suspect shot once into the victim's car, striking him in the buttocks, according to authorities.

The victim ended up parking at the Hampton Inn on Piedmont Road for help following the shooting. Medics took him to the hospital.

Police said they are working to establish where the shooting occurred on the roadway. The suspect is believed to have driven away in a white Lexus.

Captain Andrew Senzer with Atlanta Police told FOX 5 there were officers handling security at the Whiskey Mistress who may also shed light on what occurred.

