Family of slain Locust Grove police officer receives special gift

- The wife of fallen Locust Grove police officer said it has been the community support that has been getting her and her family through this terrible time. Thursday, Alex Maddox spoke publicly about all the support she has received since her husband was shot and killed while serving a warrant. And she didn’t expect what happened in the middle.

The folks over at Kicks 101.5 have been following the story of Officer Chase Maddox. The story of his widow, Alex, how she lost her husband on Feb. 9, just days before giving birth, and was already caring for the couple’s disabled son touched their hearts.

Well when Cadilac Jack heard her story, he knew he had to do something, anything to make this mother’s life just a little better. He called up Carl Black Buick in Kennesaw and Wednesday delivered her a handicap equipped SUV.

Alex Maddox couldn't believe what she saw when she walked out her door to see a brand new SUV parked in her driveway.

She just this past Saturday laid her husband to rest after he gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty as a Locust Grove Police officer. The law enforcement community surrounded the family as people lined the streets.

Alex walked into the church for funeral holding her newborn. The following day, she attended a vigil for him.

"I made myself go because I wanted to see the support. I wanted to feel like we weren't alone," said Alex Maddox.

She said that night she saw how many people cared.

"It's been a nightmare for us but it's good to see the good outweigh the bad, And Chase would do the same outpouring of love for anybody," Alex said.

Alex's oldest son Braydon is disabled and she said the gift from the Kicks 101.5 family couldn't come at a better time.

"It's amazing. I'm speechless. This has been something Chase and I have been talking about doing. And we started getting up funds. It was in our two-year plan to get this for our growing family. It's amazing," Alex said.

There is a fundraiser Saturday, a 5K run in Locust Grove. All the proceeds will go to Alex and her boys.

