Sheriff: White County teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with student

Posted: Sep 06 2017 12:56AM EDT

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The White County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teacher for inappropriate contact with a middle school student.

Monday, deputies said charged 54-year-old Leonard Amos Jones with a variety of charges including three counts of aggravated child molestation.

Jones was a teacher at White County Middle School where investigators said the victim was a student.

Authorities said they received reports about the inappropriate contact allegations on Saturday.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

