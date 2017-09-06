Sheriff: White County teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with student
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The White County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teacher for inappropriate contact with a middle school student.
Monday, deputies said charged 54-year-old Leonard Amos Jones with a variety of charges including three counts of aggravated child molestation.
Jones was a teacher at White County Middle School where investigators said the victim was a student.
Authorities said they received reports about the inappropriate contact allegations on Saturday.
The investigation is active and ongoing.