- A Spalding County detention officer shot in the head Wednesday afternoon showed signs of improvement Friday.

Amanda Moore, 34, has been at Atlanta Medical Center surrounded by loved ones and colleagues since the shooting. Friday, the sheriff’s office said she is breathing on her own, but her injuries are severe. Officials called the last 24 hours a “roller coaster.”

“The last update was that her vitals were good and that her brain is not swelling as was feared,” a statement released the sheriff’s office Friday read. “During one of the tests yesterday Amanda was able to follow the Doctor’s hand movements with her eyes. More tests will be done today.”

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the deputy's home on Ethridge Mill Road. Moore's 16-year-old daughter was arrested shortly after the shooting as she walked calmly down the street.

“We need to do our part now to support Amanda, Larry, and their families by being prayer warriors. It is now our job to not only lift them up, but the Doctors and Nurses caring for Amanda as well,” the sheriff’s office statement read.

Moore is the daughter of Spalding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Martin. The two reportedly had lunch just hours before shooting.

“Today, and in the days to come, our prayers need to be substantive, for all who are in these families and for those who are caring for Amanda. Thank you for your continued support and continued prayers for Amanda, her family, and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office statement concluded.

