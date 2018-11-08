< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sheriff: Spalding County detention officer shot in head by teen stepdaughter By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 01:11PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Spalding County detention officer was shot in the head in what appears to be a domestic dispute with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, authorities said Thursday.</p><p>Amanda Moore, 34, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.</p><p>The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ethridge Mill Road, authorities said.</p><p>Moore's 16-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said Moore is a detention officer who was off-duty at the time. Former Cherokee County deputy arrested on sexual assault, battery charges
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:27AM EDT
A former Cherokee County deputy has been arrested after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with two female inmates, authorities said Thursday.

Richard Gilleland, 51, of Canton faces charges of sexual assault against a person in custody, sexual battery and violation of oath of office, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities started their investigation Friday after the inmates reported the incidents. Gilleland was placed on leave and resigned Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Police: Man standing in front yard gunned down
By Alexa Liacko, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 02:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:07AM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 911 calls about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in the front yard of a home with gunshot wounds.</p><p>The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law" title="Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:26AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 10:29AM EDT
FOX NEWS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed the so-called "Save Chick-fil-A" bill into law, a new provision that supporters say defends the fast-food restaurant and protects religious freedoms. Opponents have argued it discriminates against the LGBT community.</p><p>Abbott, a Republican, did not hold a public signing ceremony, but he had signaled his support through a tweet a few weeks ago, DallasNews.com reported.</p><p>On May 20, Abbott tweeted a picture of a Chick-fil-A soft drink in front of a laptop showing a news article with the headline “'Save Chick-fil-A' bill heads to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk” and wrote, “So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill? 