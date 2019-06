- A Spalding County detention officer was shot in the head in what appears to be a domestic dispute with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, authorities said Thursday.

Amanda Moore, 34, was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ethridge Mill Road, authorities said.

Moore's 16-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said Moore is a detention officer who was off-duty at the time. She has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for about a year, he said.

“This is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we are asking for prayers of healing and strength for this family in the coming days,” Dix said in a news release.