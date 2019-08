- One child is the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at a Rockdale County elementary school.

On Friday, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to Peeks Chapel Elementary School on the 2800 block of Avalon Parkway after reports of a person shot.

When deputies got to the school, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies have detained and charged an unidentified juvenile in connection to the shooting.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved. The investigation is still ongoing.