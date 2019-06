- Police in Dunwoody are asking for the public’s help in finding an accused shoplifter.

Dunwoody Police said the woman swiped hundreds of dollars’ worth of cosmetic items from Sephora located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road on May 22 around 11:30 a.m. Police said she concealed about $660 worth of cosmetics into her purse and then left without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Maldonado at 678-382-6914.