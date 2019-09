- Atlanta police are looking for the robber and driver who mowed down a pedestrian in a flea market parking lot in southwest Atlanta before robbing him at gunpoint.

It was all caught on surveillance video on August 30 at the Metro Mart USA parking lot on Metropolitan Parkway. Investigators released a portion of that video, showing the moment before it happened.

The video shows a man walking across the parking lot with his shopping bags when a black Cadillac approach him from behind.

“Just a bystander who is coming through is crazy,” said shopper E. Landburg.

“They were doing this in broad daylight,” said Sr. Police Officer Tasheena Brown. “People were walking through the parking lot.”

The surveillance video shows the Cadillac was initially parked out in front of the store. When the victim comes out with his shopping bags, he passes in front of the car. Moments later, you see the Cadillac pull out and drive towards him.

Investigators are not releasing the portion of the video that shows the moment he was hit, pinning his legs under the car. But that’s when investigators said, the passenger jumps out and points a gun at the man demanding everything he had.

“They asked for his belongings including whatever he had bought from the store,” said Officer Brown.

Investigators are now looking for a black Cadillac sedan with dark tinted windows and the passenger who robbed the victim.

Investigators describe the robber as a black male wearing all black, including his hat that had a white logo.

“People were little all over this parking lot when they committed this crime and they did not care,” said Officer Brown.