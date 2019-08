- A community is desperate for answers Sandy Springs after a beloved father and generous businessman was mysteriously killed.

"It's unbearably...unmentionably deep to lose someone like him....he was just one of a kind, one of a kind," said a long-time friend and business associate who asked not to be named.

That caring family friend could barely hold back her tears talking about Hamid Jahangard, a smiling face she knew for more than 25 years.

"We've lost a wonderful person, so many people that loved and enjoyed his company," she said.

Jahangard came to America as a teenager with a dream: "He was 17 years old when he came here and worked his way through Georgia Tech," his friend said. "He got two degrees there."

His long-time friend says success to Hamid was measured in how much he helped others...especially his two daughters.

"His goal in life, and he told me this out of his own mouth, was to get his daughters educated and happy," said his friend.

Last Tuesday, happiness came to a screeching halt when Jahangard was killed. Family friends said he was hit by a car along River Valley Road in Sandy Springs. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said the accident happened Tuesday, and Jahangard passed away Thursday.

The medical examiner said Sandy Springs Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

"It's very sad to think about how many people will be affected by his loss," said the long-time friend.

This tearful friend says Janahgard looked after her for years. She said she saw him days before the accident and never knew that would be their final moment together.

"So he came back and hugged me, and I hugged him and that was the last goodbye," she said.

Jahangard's funeral services will be held Thursday. He leaves behind two daughters.