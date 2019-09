- A community is calling for change after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed on the way to school.

The accident happened Friday morning on a busy stretch of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

"The residents of this community have been fighting for a crosswalk here for 10 years now," Center Hill Neighborhood Association president Rolanda Powell said.

Powell joined others in a public plea for changes to this busy stretch of the parkway.

"This is what elderly people at Johnny B. Moore have to face when crossing the street, that's not fair and we have been fighting for this for the last 10 years, and nothing has changed," she said.

Jermaine Wallace Jr. was crossing the stretch of four-lane road on his way to school Friday when police say he was struck by the driver of a white Camero. Witnesses say the teen was hit with such a force, that it lifted him into the air.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital in serious condition. His death was confirmed early Saturday morning.

Neighbors say the part of the road is a known danger.

"There have been many accidents, there have been many reports, we have done our work, we have done petitions, we have reached out to everyone, we know what this area is like," Powell said.

Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis echoed the calls for change.

"Where Jemaine was hit, this is along this stretch of road where there are no crosswalks for nearly a mile," he said.

Hillis says the area is congested with stores, neighborhoods, and argues that it's a dangerous mix of pedestrians and cars.

"Places along that route like the APD Zone 1 precinct, city park, Center Hill park, senior high rise facility, they have been very vocal about the need for crosswalks," he said.

According to Hillis, the parkway is among the top five most dangerous roads in Atlanta in terms of accident data. That's a title the neighborhood wants to change.